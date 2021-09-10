CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk holds 9/11 ceremony to remember 14 residents killed in World Trade Center attacks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297dv2_0bsHqq4700

The city of Norwalk held its 9/11 ceremony today to remember the lives of 14 residents killed 20 years ago in the World Trade Center attacks.

The ceremony was held outside Norwalk City Hall.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Rep. Jim Himes, the Norwalk police and fire departments, and victims' family members were in attendance.

The names and biographies of the 14 Norwalk residents who died in the 9/11 attacks were read aloud.

The city of Norwalk has held a 9/11 ceremony every year since 2002.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 9/11 - 20 Years Later

Kathryn R. Herbert's brother Adam Lewis , a 36-year-old financial trader, died on 9/11 while on the 89th floor inside tower two.

"My brother was very successful at a very young age, but despite his success, he lit up a room when he entered the room with his intoxicating smile and his bigger than life personality," Herbert says.

Herbert says it's important for her to attend the ceremony so she can not only share a few words about her brother, but express her feelings about the attack.

