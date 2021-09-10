CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This might be the strangest bet in the history of ever

By Thomas Neumann
 9 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, someone really doesn’t like the Massachusetts Minutemen.

That’s because one bettor in New Jersey has wagered $1,000 with Tipico sportsbook on Boston College to defeat UMass straight up against the money line on Saturday, according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum.

What’s so unusual about that? The Eagles (1-0) are a 36½-point favorite over the visiting Minutemen (0-1), and Tipico’s money line on Boston College is -100000.

That means the bettor in question will win a net payout of $1 if the Eagles beat UMass outright.

This appears to be a relatively safe bet. After all, Boston College opened its season with a 51-0 win over Colgate last week, while UMass opened with a 51-7 loss at Pittsburgh. Boston College went 6-5 last season, and UMass went 0-4 in a slate truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, let’s just say that the risk/reward ratio here is a bit daunting.

In case you’re curious what the other side of the wager looks like, UMass is +1700 on the money line. That means if you wager $10 on the Minutemen, you would win $170 if they win outright.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

