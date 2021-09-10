Ways People Realized They Weren't Young Anymore
It happens to all of us, hopefully. That day when you look around and you're the only one at work who was old enough to have seen Nirvana play live. The only one to have been a little scared about what was gonna happen at Y2K. The only one to be disappointed by the Phantom Menace in real time. It's not fun to realize you are old, especially when that moment is blowing your knees out by pushing a shopping cart. Here are some 90s toys to get absolutely ripped on nostalgia.cheezburger.com
