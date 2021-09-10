CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU vs McNeese: Which Tigers will likely miss Saturday's home opener

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
One of the worst parts of the loss to UCLA last Saturday was not just the game itself. The LSU Tigers lost several key players due to injury. The team will be without both starting tackles on the offensive line. On defense, they lose one of their key defenders for the upcoming game.

If there is a silver lining to this story, it is that it comes against an FCS opponent rather than in the thick of conference play. Who is out for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys? We break down the injury report and players are likely to miss due to non-football situations.

Injuries: Who is on the injury report

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Quarterback, Myles Brennan: Out indefinitely (arm)

Offensive Tackle, Austin Deculus: Out Saturday (shoulder)

Defensive End, Ali Gaye: Out Saturday (undisclosed)

Running Back, Armoni Goodwin: Questionable Saturday (undisclosed)

Defensive Tackle. Glen Logan: Out indefinitely (foot)

Wide Receiver, Malik Nabors: Questionable Saturday (shoulder)

Safety, Jay Ward: Doubtful Saturday (undisclosed)

Offensive Tackle, Cam Wire: Out Saturday (undisclosed)

The LSU Tigers will also be without three players, two on offense due to academic issues. John Emery Jr is the only player that is still listed as questionable for Saturday’s home opener.

Academics: Who is dealing with non-injury issues

(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Running Back, John Emery Jr: Questionable

Defense End, Soni Fonua: Out

Wide Receiver, Jontre Kirklin: Out

