Kimberling City, MO

Entire Kimberling City Police Department resigns

By AJ Meakins
bransontrilakesnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire police department of Kimberling City turned in their resignations, leaving citizens concerned about why. A Tuesday, Sept. 7, a Facebook post by former mayor and alderman, Jason Hulliung, stated, ‘Every Single Kimberling City Police Officer has resigned. The City Hall phone number is 417-739-4903.’ This post was shared in several Kimberling City Facebook groups and raised questions and concerns about why all five officers would all resign.

