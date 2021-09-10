Entire Kimberling City Police Department resigns

The entire police department of Kimberling City turned in their resignations, leaving citizens concerned about why. A Tuesday, Sept. 7, a Facebook post by former mayor and alderman, Jason Hulliung, stated, ‘Every Single Kimberling City Police Officer has resigned. The City Hall phone number is 417-739-4903.’ This post was shared in several Kimberling City Facebook groups and raised questions and concerns about why all five officers would all resign.