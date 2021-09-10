Scott City cross country, girls golf and volleyball compete well on Thursday

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Thursday, the Scott City cross country, girls golf, and volleyball squads returned to competition, as cross country ran at the Hesston Swather Special for the first time, girls golf played at Cimarron and volleyball played in a triangular at Hill City. Cross country saw the boys team take third place, and the girls seventh in the Class 1-3A division, girls golf placing third as a team and volleyball sweeping Hill City and Hoxie in two sets.