CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Scott City cross country, girls golf and volleyball compete well on Thursday

By Adam Kadavy
westernkansasnews.com
 9 days ago

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Thursday, the Scott City cross country, girls golf, and volleyball squads returned to competition, as cross country ran at the Hesston Swather Special for the first time, girls golf played at Cimarron and volleyball played in a triangular at Hill City. Cross country saw the boys team take third place, and the girls seventh in the Class 1-3A division, girls golf placing third as a team and volleyball sweeping Hill City and Hoxie in two sets.

www.westernkansasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cimarron, KS
City
Colby, KS
City
Lakin, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
Scott City, KS
Sports
City
Scott City, KS
City
Hill City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hill
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy