Top Analyst Reports for Bank of America, PepsiCo & Wells Fargo

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 8 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (. BAC. ), PepsiCo, Inc. (. PEP. ), and Wells Fargo & Company (. WFC. ). These research reports have been...

www.zacks.com

MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Zacks.com

American Well (AMWL) Down 59% YTD: Should You Still Hold?

AMWL - Free Report) have been on a downslide this year as investors turned away from the stay-at-home stocks amid the reopening of economies. The telehealth company, which provides medical consultation to patients, saw tremendous demand for its products and services last year as COVID-19 confined people to their homes to stem the coronavirus spread.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Alibaba & Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (. JPM. ), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (. BABA. ), and Comcast Corporation (. CMCSA. ). These research reports have been...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why MGM Is The Top Casino Pick For Wells Fargo

Casino stocks have taken a big hit this week on fears about regulatory crackdowns in the Macau, China market. However, one Wall Street analyst said now is a great time to step in and selectively buy the dip in gambling stocks with limited exposure to China. The Analyst: Wells Fargo...
GAMBLING
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Jefferies (JEF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

JEF - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America

Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) memory and storage solutions accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence, and over the past five years the transformation of investments into gains. Since September 2016, Micron stock's year-to-date return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary and multinational financial services...
BOISE, ID
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo launches Integrated Receivables

Wells Fargo has announced the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new Accounts Receivable (AR) service that helps simplify payment and remittance data capture, re-association, and invoice matching. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enables Integrated Receivables to correct errors and improve matching logic over time, which can help companies devote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNN

American regulators to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

New York (CNN Business) — Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the...
ECONOMY
CFO.com

Regulator Hits Wells Fargo With $250M Fine

Wells Fargo has resolved another of its legal problems, agreeing to pay a $250 million fine for failing to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program. In a consent order, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the deficiencies in the program constituted “reckless unsafe or unsound practices” and violated a 2018 agreement that required Wells Fargo to maintain a satisfactory compliance risk management program.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Bank Stock is a Better Investment?

Despite the continuing low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions. So, banking giants Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit from the industry’s rebound. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. One of...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Wedbush upgrades Silicon Valley Bank to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst David J. Chiaverini on Friday upgraded SVB Financial Group to outperform from neutral and raised the bank's 12-month price target to $700 a share from $600 a share. Chiaverini said the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is positioned to benefit from its favorable business mix as well as interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "SIVB has reported several consecutive blowout quarters, driven by its emphasis on banking the innovation economy, especially the tech and life sciences industries, which have thrived throughout the pandemic," he said. Wedbush Securities expects multiple rate hikes, which will potentially benefit the bank. It's also poised to gain from its acquisition of Boston Private as well as new hires in the technology banking space. Wedbush now expects three 25 basis point rate hikes each in late 2022 and 2023 from the Fed. Shares of SVB closed at $608.45 on Thursday, The stock has risen 57% so far this year, compared to an increase of 28% in the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Deutsche Bank's CEO says sorry after critical analyst report

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing apologized to the German Finance Ministry and the country's top regulator for sharply-worded criticism by one of the firm's research analysts, seeking to avoid tensions with two of its most important stakeholders ahead of elections this month. Analyst Jan Schildbach -- in a note earlier...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Wells Fargo in crosshairs as senator calls on Fed to break up bank

Wells Fargo is once again in the crosshairs of a lawmaker in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling on the Federal Reserve to break up the bank. The Democrat from Massachussetts, in a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell this week, asked the regulator to revoke a key operating license and force a split of the business, The New York Times reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS

