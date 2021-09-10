CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans a 'father figure' to players, future 'phenomenal' HC to rival coach

By Jim Trotter
NFL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's start with his love of the game. DeMeco Ryans should be winding down with the clock creeping past 10 p.m., but he can't turn off his mind. There is always another play to devise, another matchup to exploit, so the first-time defensive coordinator is up late putting pen to paper.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone.com

49ers PREP Selects Jalal Beauchman as Coach of the Week

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers PREP selects Jalal Beauchman of Bellarmine College Preparatory as the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan...
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Season-Opener at Detroit

Football is back. After a whirlwind of an offseason that took years off of Twitter users’ lives, the San Francisco 49ers (6-10 in 2020) will open the 2021 season against a rebuilding Detroit Lions (5-11 in 2020). For those looking for quarterback takes, I’m not that guy, pal. Here are...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

49ers' Defense Poised To Be More Aggressive Under DeMeco Ryans

Less than six short years ago, DeMeco Ryans found himself in uniform, preparing for what would be his last game as a linebacker in the NFL in a Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants. Now just 37 years old, his transition from the nucleus of a defense to the sideline, while looked upon as a massive challenge, couldn’t have been smoother.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
SF

49ers Record Highest-Scoring First Half Under HC Kyle Shanahan

It was a rough start for the San Francisco 49ers as the Detroit Lions offense came out strong with a fast run game to open the first quarter. It was a different story for San Francisco. On the first snap for the 49ers offense, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled the ball on a snap in the pocket with a misconnection between the quarterback and center, Alex Mack﻿, later recovered by Lions linebacker Jamie Collins.
NFL
49erswebzone

Transcripts: What Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans said ahead of 49ers-Eagles

71 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke with reporters after today's practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The team is preparing to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here is everything they had to say.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: The 49ers and DeMeco Ryans

Many years ago, Mufasa prowled the practice fields for the Eagles, leading them into battle for four seasons and 54 games. Mufasa retired six years ago, but he hasn’t left the game. He is now the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who will be in Philadelphia on Sunday for the Eagles’ home opener.
NFL
NFL

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Calm down, 49ers fans: Brandon Aiyuk is not on Kyle Shanahan's naughty list. Aiyuk played 26 snaps in San Francisco's 41-33 win over Detroit, accounting for 47 percent of the 49ers' total offensive plays. His depth chart understudy, Trent Sherfield﻿, played one more snap than him in the victory, catching two passes for 23 yards and San Francisco's first touchdown of the season.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#Nfl Lockout#American Football#Lions#Texans#Bessemer City High School#Eagles#Raiders
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy