CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vita Vea is the unsung hero of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense

By Ricky O'Donnell
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to overlook Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s best coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite pass rusher on the outside. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who were still productive in their 30s last year. Antoine Winfield Jr. was something of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. Of course, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms everything else when it comes to the Bucs.

www.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
NECN

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Hoping to Play in Tampa Bay ‘for Many Years'

Tom Brady hoping to play for Buccaneers 'for many years' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady's debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't have ended any better. The Bucs defeated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, giving the veteran quarterback his seventh championship...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Vince Wilfork
995qyk.com

Use This Hack To Skip $30 Parking At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Games

Use this hack to skip paying $30 to park at Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. We’re all about giving you options and saving you money!. The next time you go to see our Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at Raymond James Stadium try this and save some money on parking. HART has a bunch of routes that serve the area around the stadium.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week One keys to victory

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers road to defending the Title begins. Tom Brady is in a familiar place yet again in his career, just a different team. This time, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reigning Super Bowl champions. Around FPC. NFL: Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Week...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#Bucs#Super Bowl#Nbc#Geoffschwartz#Opi#Fg#Nfl Dougfarrar
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Atlanta 12.5 point underdogs to Tampa Bay

The only thing crashing harder out the gates than the Atlanta Falcons is the betting lines. Atlanta went from a 3.5 point favorite to a 12.5 underdog in only a week. And it has felt exactly like that sort of week. Falcons fans have learned again and again to not...
NFL
USA Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game-by-game predictions for the 2021 regular season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to accomplish the rare feat of repeating as Super Bowl champions in 2021, and they’ll do so with the NFL’s first-ever 17-game regular-season slate. The entire NFL regular season will kick off in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs start their title defense by hosting...
NFL
USA Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 season preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2020 season on a franchise-record eight-game winning streak, one that included three straight road playoff wins, and culminated with a dominant win in Super Bowl LV that made them the first team in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Do the Dallas Cowboys have a chance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Dallas Cowboys ⁠— and their legion of fans ⁠— sure hope so, as "America's Team" travels to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Thursday. As the defending champs, the Buccaneers are teeming with high expectations after an exciting offseason. The squad returns every...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Predicting the Cowboys week one matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Poor Dak Prescott. In his first game back from a catastrophic ankle injury and a shoulder strain, the Cowboys quarterback will have to carry this team. Throw in the fact that the Buccaneers boast one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and with Zack Martin to miss due to COVID, Prescott may be in for a long night.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys At Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1: Key Facts, Stats

The Dallas Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Thursday to open the 2021 NFL season. The Buccaneers are favored to win, with the current consensus line being 6.5 points. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds. The Cowboys were 5-11-0 ATS last season, while the Buccaneers went 11-8-1.
NFL
newschain

Tom Brady at his best as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their Super Bowl championship defence in thrilling fashion with a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady was superb in the opening game of his 21st season, passing for a whopping four touchdowns and 379 yards in another ageless performance for the 44-year-old.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Unsung heroes during Week 1 win versus Cowboys

The Buccaneers finally won the special teams battle. It feels nice starting the season off with a huge win in primetime. The Buccaneers aren’t known for starting off their seasons too hot; however, last night showed the champs don’t have a hangover after winning the Super Bowl. There were moments...
NFL
995qyk.com

Start The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Season With The NFL Kickoff Experience

Start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 season with the NFL Kickoff Experience. Football is back and the celebration starts right here in Tampa Bay!. It’s game time Tampa Bay and our Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are at the epicenter of the festivities!. The 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience happens this Thursday...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy