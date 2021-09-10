Vita Vea is the unsung hero of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense

It’s easy to overlook Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s best coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite pass rusher on the outside. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who were still productive in their 30s last year. Antoine Winfield Jr. was something of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. Of course, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms everything else when it comes to the Bucs.