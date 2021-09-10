CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Man Summits Every 14,000-Foot-Plus Peak in Colorado in 40-Day Journey That Needs to Be Made into a Movie

By Jennifer Shea
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEWs9_0bsHmi6h00

In an epic journey that we here at Outsider would love to see on the big screen, a Colorado man climbed all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-plus-foot mountains over just 43 days.

Pawl Szafruga, 35, suffered some aftereffects from his daring feat. He is experiencing liver problems and rhabdomyolysis, a condition that crops up when the body breaks down its own muscles due to extreme, prolonged strain, according to Out There Colorado.

But Szafruga says the journey delivered on his expectations and gave him a renewed appreciation for America’s public lands.

“This was a lot of ‘nose to the grindstone,’ which is what I wanted when I entered the trip, and the trip definitely satiated that,” Szafruga told Out There Colorado.

Colorado Journey Was Liberating for Szafruga

Szafruga took a spartan approach to climbing the mountains. He slept in a bivy sack and toted a few days’ worth of food along with him between stops. Many of his summit-bound routes were non-standard and therefore free of tourists.

The expert climber began his trek at the bottom of Barr Trail on July 14 at around 4 p.m. In a rather extreme but impressive touch, Szafruga refused to use a vehicle or a bike to traverse the distance between trailheads. He went through three pairs of running shoes over the course of his 1,182.5-mile journey. That works out to an average of 27.3 miles per day.

“The weather made me miserable a lot, but not to the point that it had me feeling unsafe,” Szafruga said. “I’m not sure if everyone would agree that it was safe, though.”

On Aug. 26, at 10:43 p.m., Szafruga completed his journey at the foot of Longs Peak. He had climbed 297,000 feet of vertical gain over the course of his trip.

“Colorado can seem so touristy, but at one point I was able to travel 100 miles of trail without crossing a road. I didn’t know that existed,” Szafruga said. “It really grew my appreciation of public lands. We’re incredibly privileged to be able to experience that.”

Szafruga Is A Rock Climber and Runner

Szafruga is an old pro at climbing, and he was in tip-top shape as he began his trek. The rock climber and runner had previously climbed 30 peaks. So he was able to traverse more technical class five ridge terrain than most people could manage. Aside from three nights spent in hotels, he slept exposed to the elements in a Bivy saick and lightweight sleeping bag.

And Szafruga believes he set the fastest known time for climbing all 58 of Colorado’s fourteeners in a single self-supported push. (The closest recorded contenders are Junaid Dawud and Luke DeMuth, who completed a similar journey in 2013 from July 20 to Sept. 29.)

In the end, Szafruga’s journey was the stuff of major feature films, spanning dramatic terrain, dangerous traffic between mountains, headlamp-navigated passes and barely-traversed ridges. Sign us up for tickets.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Living the Dream Buying New $2.5 Million California Home

It looks like appearing on a wildly popular television – and coming from a wealthy family – series really pays. Just ask “Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison. The 31-year-old actress has just dropped $2.5 million on a new California home, according to Taste of Country. Talk about living the dream! Harrison’s new home is located near Los Angeles in the canyons and it is described as “a beautiful hacienda-style home.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Florida Angler ‘Stunned’ After Reeling In Two Mangrove Snapper on One Hook

You’ve heard of two birds and one stone, but have you heard of two snappers and one hook? This Florida angler coined the new term when he wrangled in two of the prized fish while off the coast of Ponce Inlet. The lucky fisherman by the name of Robert Bush Senior was “stunned” by the unlikely occurrence during his trip. Using shrimp as bait, the Floridian never expected to reel in his line to find two gray mangrove snappers on the hook.
Outsider.com

Teen Girl Hooks Catfish Taller Than She Is, Right After Saying She Had Horrible Fishing Luck

Meet Hannah Truscott, the 15-year-old that beat the odds and even proved herself wrong with her record-breaking catfish catch. On August 13 – otherwise known as Friday the 13th – Hannah and her 51-year-old father, Paul, ventured out for another one of their frequent fishing trips in Essex County, England. The fishing duo made their debut on the White Lakes when Hannah was only six years old, and since then, she’s been honing her catfishing skills flawlessly.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#40 Day Journey That Needs
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Is the Descendant of ‘Gold Rush Pioneers’

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill took to social media this weekend to share a bit on his family’s history. On “Yellowstone,” Merrill plays the young and curious cowboy-in-training Tate Dutton, the grandson of family patriarch John Dutton. Through three seasons, we have seen Tate continue to grow into his future role on the Dutton Ranch. He is likely to inherit Yellowstone Ranch in the future and his training is already underway. We have also seen Brecken Merrill grow up before our very eyes as he is now entering his teenage years. He is likely to take on an even bigger role on “Yellowstone” as the show now enters into its fourth season.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Does Mike Wolfe Actually Do the Picking Himself on the Show?

Lately, Mike Wolfe finds himself in the spotlight answering some of fans’ most burning questions regarding the History Channel’s hit TV Show “American Pickers.”. For example, what did he fill his days with before joining the show? Actually, he recently opened up about that. He even revealed a lengthy history of service to his hometown of Le Claire, Iowa. The city holds a rich history of antiquing. This allowed for his role within the picking community to grow from a hobby into a career over time.
Outsider.com

Alaska National Guard Rescues Man Mauled by Mother Grizzly Bear: VIDEO

For outdoor enthusiasts, there are few things as terrifying as the notion of an unprovoked bear attack out in bear territory. For one unfortunate hunter, this was an all-too-real reality. A 29-year-old hunter was viciously mauled by the mother grizzly bear near Anchorage, Alaska. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xSze08-z_U Video can’t be loaded because...
Outsider.com

Raising ’Em Right: Three Montana Girls Team Up for Lemonade Stand to Raise Money for Veterans

Just like every other generation, older folks have had plenty to say about the youth of today. It’s easy to poke fun at, “these kids and their weird dances and horrible music.” In fact, it’s almost a rite of passage for aging adults at this point. However, some of the youth of today are proving that we could all stand to learn a thing or two from them.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Gives First Look at Intense 2-Hour Finale Featuring Fireworks, Bone-Chilling Conditions, and a Boat Capsizing

Out in the frozen waters of the Bering Sea, life is hard. This Tuesday the season finale of Deadliest Catch airs and it looks like a hard, rough time for the crews. Crab fishing is no joke. As the season has progressed, the boats are getting further north. That means more ice and more intense conditions. However, it is all worth it if they can get to the pots in the depths below.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Don Maddox, Country Music Pioneer & Legendary Fiddler, Dies at 98

Don Maddox, the last surviving member of the influential hillbilly band Maddox Brothers and Rose passed away at the age of 98. He and his siblings made a place for country music in California. His passing marks the end of an era in not just country music, but American music as a whole.
Outsider.com

Talk to Me, Goose: Tom Cruise Chats With SpaceX Astronauts as They Orbit Earth

The passengers on Inspiration4 are having a terrific time in space. How many times does a cool trip come with a conversation with Tom Cruise?. The Twitter account of Inspiration4 posted this to update everyone about how they’re spending their day. The account tagged Tom Cruise, while making a Top Gun reference. Because any time is a good time to mention Maverick.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

211K+
Followers
22K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy