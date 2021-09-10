SnowRunner Update 1.26 (Patch 15) Patch Notes
SnowRunner has today launched update 1.26 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! Today’s update is actually fairly major, bringing with it a few new maps, some new trailers, and a hell of a lot of bug fixes. These new maps are located in the Don region, being Factory Grounds and Antonovsky Nature Reserve respectively. These should give great playgrounds to truck through but aren’t the only things being added. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with SnowRunner update 1.26 (also known as Patch 15).thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0