SnowRunner Update 1.26 (Patch 15) Patch Notes

The Pokemon Company has launched update 1.1.1.8 for Pokemon Unite, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! As compared to previous Pokemon Unite patches we’ve covered here, today’s update is quite small in scope. Some bug fixes have come in, along with buffs to Blissey as it seems the team believes she’s quite weak right now. As per usual though, we don’t know how minor or major these shifts in power are, so her position in the meta is currently unknown. If you’re here for specifics though, let’s not waste more time. Here’s everything new with Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.8!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO