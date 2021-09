COMPLETE COVERAGE: 9/11 - 20 Years Later. Kathryn R. Herbert's brother Adam Lewis, a 36-year-old financial trader, died on 9/11 while on the 89th floor inside tower two. "My brother was very successful at a very young age, but despite his success, he lit up a room when he entered the room with his intoxicating smile and his bigger than life personality," Herbert says.