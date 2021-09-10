Yes, Kendrick Lamar Is Trying to Make 'Top o' the Morning' a Thing
Earlier this week, when a snippet of what appeared to be a new Kendrick Lamar verse leaked, reactions were swift and befuddled. "Hold on, let's get this shit, let's get this shit," the man who has a very credible case to be the greatest lyricist of his generation began. "Top o' the morning, top o' the morning, top o' the morning, top o' the morning, top o' the morning, top o' the morning, top o' the morning."
