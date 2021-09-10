CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy Pop, Matt Sweeney Crank Up The Noise On The Velvet Underground “European Son” Cover [Listen]

By Michael Broerman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIggy Pop and Matt Sweeney have released their take on The Velvet Underground‘s “European Son”. The song is set to appear on the upcoming album, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, out on September 24th via Verve. Of all the songs on the Velvet’s...

