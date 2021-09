Samantha Fish Offers Third Single from Upcoming Album Faster; Tour Resumes Sunday. Guitar phenom Samantha Fish rocked out the first two dates of her current tour and resumes Sunday, September 5, at the Steamboat Free Concert Series in Colorado. Her smokin’ new album Faster hits the streets September 10, and as a further tease Fish has released the third new video from the album. The first, “Twisted Ambition,” featured a cool video of Fish in a striped suit. The second, “Crowd Control,” was shot live with her band. This new video, “Better Be Lonely,” is another great live performance.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO