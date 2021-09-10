"The Braid Up:" How to Create These Gorgeous Pineapple Knot Braids
Let me guess: Right now you're probably asking yourself, "WTF even is a pineapple knot?" Well, my friend, I'm here to tell you that it's actually an elite braiding method that mimics all the beautiful criss-cross patterns of an actual pineapple. From the crown of the head all the way down to the ends, this look is basically a work of art. Hairstylist Imebet Thompson is the mastermind behind this episode of The Braid Up and trust me when I say you won't be able to look away from this next-level style. Oh, and did I mention there's even a pop of red hair woven into this look? Yeah, it's kinda the definition of flawless.www.cosmopolitan.com
