CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to watch Kacey Musgraves in ‘Star-Crossed’: Release date, stream, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Award-winning recording artist Kacey Musgraves is debuting her music with a new film this week. “Star-Crossed,” which premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 10, is a special based on her upcoming album of the same name. It will offer fans a visual experience with her new music. The “Golden Hour” singer is following the path of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” who have created a film production to pair with albums.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" Lyrics Tell The Most Tragic Love Story

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Kacey Musgraves has finally released a follow-up to her Grammy award-winning 2018 album, Golden Hour. On Friday, Sept. 10, she debuted Star-Crossed, which is described as telling an “extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.” The album’s title track captures the project’s overall sound and vibe. “Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams,” the singer sings at the start of the track. Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" lyrics are relatable to anyone who’s experienced heartbreak, so grab some tissues because you’ll definitely shed a tear listening to it.
CELEBRITIES
goldderby.com

How does Kacey Musgraves’s ‘Star-Crossed’ compare to her Grammy-winning ‘Golden Hour’? The critics have spoken

Kacey Musgraves won four Grammys including Album of the Year for “Golden Hour,” her 2018 release inspired by her recent marriage to fellow country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. But her 2021 album, “Star-Crossed,” finds her struggling with the pain of their divorce. She’s in quite a different emotional space on this collection, but how does it compare creatively to her previous effort?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Beyonce
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rupaul
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Princess Nokia
Person
Victoria Pedretti
nocountryfornewnashville.com

Kacey Musgraves to Play Bridgestone Arena Feb. 11; Watch Her New Video for “justified” Ahead of ‘star-crossed’ LP, Film

We recently told you about Kacey Musgraves’ highly-anticipated fourth album, star-crossed, which is set to arrive this Friday, Sept. 10, along with an ambitious and stunningly-produced accompanying film of the same name, which will stream on Paramount+. A followup to critically lauded masterpiece Golden Hour, star-crossed serves as both a divorce album, chronicling the local singer’s split from ex-husband Ruston Kelly, and a broader thematic tale of heartbreak and healing, divided into three acts and inspired by classic Greek tragedies.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ chronicles her journey of heartache and healing

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed” (Interscope/UMG Nashville) The past few years of the Texas-born pop-country singer’s life have been filled with highs and lows. In 2019, her album “Golden Hour” took home the Grammy Awards’ ultimate prize, album of the year. Then in 2020, she divorced her husband, singer Ruston Kelly. Now in 2021, the 15 songs on “Star-Crossed” are told across three acts that document Musgraves’ journey of heartache and healing after her split.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NME

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Star-Crossed’ review: a powerfully honest depiction of heartbreak

Kacey Musgraves’ fifth studio album maps a modern tragedy. ‘Star-Crossed’, which is split into three sections, depicts a crumbling relationship, moving from idealistic beginnings to the climatic breakdown and ending with the hopeful final act, which looks to the future where there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Influenced by the singer-songwriter’s own experiences following her divorce, the album opens with its title track, Musgraves boldly stating the record’s concept.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Crossed#Mtv#Paramount#Cbs#Smithsonian Channel
Austin Chronicle

Kacey Musgraves interprets heartbreak as chaotic, glamorous fever dream with star-crossed

The love story didn’t end well. And if that fact was somehow missed in the headlines, the first minute of Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed gave it away. Like the accompanying album, Musgraves’ film evokes Shakespearean tragedy to set the tone. In the opening scene, actress Diane Venora watches the end of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet on a busted TV in a dressing room, as showgirls ready themselves in a flurry of wigs and makeup brushes around her.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Kacey Musgraves Sets VMAs Ablaze With Fiery 'Star-Crossed' Performance

Kacey Musgraves has traded the Grand Ole Opry for Barclay's Center as she made her debut at the Video Music Awards on Sunday night's telecast. The country-music queen set the scene with the first-ever live performance of "Star-Crossed," the title track off of her new studio album. Not only did she set the scene, but she also set the stage ablaze, singing on a candlelit stage, surrounded by glowing candelabras. As the song reached its climax a giant heart was set on fire behind her, leaving Musgraves standing on a stage engulfed in flames.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Kacey Musgraves Makes Candlelit VMAs Debut With 'Star-Crossed'

Kacey Musgraves gave the live debut of her song “Star-Crossed” at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday, marking the Nashville singer-songwriter’s first performance at the annual awards show. Surrounded by lit candles that evoked the Police’s “Wrapped Around Your Finger” music video (this year’s show was a celebration of MTV’s 40th...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lantern

Album review: Kacey Musgraves experiments with different sound on ‘star-crossed’

Upon initial listen of her long-awaited fourth studio album, “star-crossed,” it’s almost difficult to recognize Kacey Musgraves as she dives into a new style of music, channeling a more futuristic sound than previous projects. Following quarantine and a divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Ruston Kelly, Musgraves poured...
MUSIC
Technician Online

Leo season is over yet Kacey Musgraves’ ‘star-crossed’ steals the spotlight

It’s been three long years since Kacey Musgraves released her Grammy-award winning, “Golden Hour,” which detailed her emotions while falling in love with her now ex-husband, Ruston Kelly. Musgraves has done it again with the release of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, “star-crossed.” The album is accompanied by “star-crossed:...
CELEBRITIES
baylorlariat.com

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ turns ‘Golden Hour’ into divorce hour

It’s been three years since Kacey Musgraves released her well-known album “Golden Hour,” but her newest album, “Star-Crossed,” brings a different sound and lyricism to her artistry. Musgraves is known for the blend of pop and country throughout her music, but “Star-Crossed” definitely brings on a new side that we...
MUSIC
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
60K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy