How to watch Kacey Musgraves in ‘Star-Crossed’: Release date, stream, trailer

Kacey Musgraves has traded the Grand Ole Opry for Barclay's Center as she made her debut at the Video Music Awards on Sunday night's telecast. The country-music queen set the scene with the first-ever live performance of "Star-Crossed," the title track off of her new studio album. Not only did she set the scene, but she also set the stage ablaze, singing on a candlelit stage, surrounded by glowing candelabras. As the song reached its climax a giant heart was set on fire behind her, leaving Musgraves standing on a stage engulfed in flames.

