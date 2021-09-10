UPDATE 1-U.S. lifts forecasts for corn, soybean harvests

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat futures underpinned by global supply concerns but some end-of-week profit-taking expected to limit the gains. Most-active CBOT soft red winter contract has risen 3.9% so far this week. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures hit resistance at their 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $7.14 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 1/4 cent lower at $7.20-1/4 while MGEX December spring wheat was last down 1/4 cent at $9.06-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling on weakness in cash market and seasonal harvest pressure. * CBOT December corn failed to hold support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $5.28 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in soybeans after most-active contract hit its highest since Aug. 31 on Thursday. Expectations for big U.S. harvest and concerns about export cancellations due to elevator shutdowns on the U.S. Gulf Coast add pressure to the market. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans found support at their 10-day moving average overnight. * November soybeans were last down 8-3/4 cents at $12.87-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO