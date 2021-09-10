CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-U.S. lifts forecasts for corn, soybean harvests

 9 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government lifted its forecast for the country's corn harvest by 1.7% on Friday after farmers devoted more acres to the grain than previously reported. The domestic soybean production outlook also was raised after some timely rains in August - a critical development month...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest. Harvest is just days away for a south-central Minnesota farmer. Andy Bakken of Albert Lea says some of his soybeans have reached maturity. “We did plant kind of a full spectrum of beans this year, so we’ve got some 1.4’s and...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy consolidate after earlier gains

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat eased on Friday as the markets consolidated after earlier gains, pressured by a continuing American harvest and limited exports at hurricane-damaged U.S. Gulf export terminals. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 12 cents to $12.84...
AG Week

South Dakota corn and soybean yields could range from zero to records

MADISON, South Dakota — South Dakota has experienced one of the driest summers in more than 100 years and nearly the entire state has been in some level of drought during the 2021 growing season. However, the dryness varies greatly across the state and that was evident on the Agweek Corn and Soybean Tour in South Dakota.
Reuters

Oil falls as storm-hit U.S. supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 8-day high, up nearly 4% for the week

CANBERRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher to linger near a more than one-week high on Friday, as concerns about global supplies set the grain on track for a weekly gain of nearly 4%. Corn edged lower but was set to advance 2% for the week, while...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rise from February low

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed on Thursday, as the market recovered from a decline to its lowest prices since February. Technical buying helped support prices, while concerns about waning U.S. pork exports continue to hang over the market, analysts said. The U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online

Famine to feast: Australia prepares for huge wheat harvest

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Eighteen months after drought ravaged Australian farms, grain growers are on course to harvest a second consecutive bumper crop as global wheat prices hover near eight-year highs. The agricultural revival has underpinned a dramatic increase in rural land prices, although the exuberant market is straining...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set to deliver 4% weekly gain on global supply worries

CANBERRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday to linger near their highest level in more than a week as traders focused on global supply risks, pushing the grain towards weekly gains of nearly 4%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept. 22-28

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Sept. 22-28, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Moscow bureau)
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 8-10 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat futures underpinned by global supply concerns but some end-of-week profit-taking expected to limit the gains. Most-active CBOT soft red winter contract has risen 3.9% so far this week. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures hit resistance at their 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $7.14 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 1/4 cent lower at $7.20-1/4 while MGEX December spring wheat was last down 1/4 cent at $9.06-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling on weakness in cash market and seasonal harvest pressure. * CBOT December corn failed to hold support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $5.28 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in soybeans after most-active contract hit its highest since Aug. 31 on Thursday. Expectations for big U.S. harvest and concerns about export cancellations due to elevator shutdowns on the U.S. Gulf Coast add pressure to the market. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans found support at their 10-day moving average overnight. * November soybeans were last down 8-3/4 cents at $12.87-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans erase weekly gains on export uncertainty

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains from the week as exports remain in question, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans lost 12 cents to $12.84 a bushel, ending the week down 2-1/2 cents. * December soymeal futures lost $1.90 to $342.20 a ton while December soyoil eased 0.58 cents to 56.26 cents per lb. * Exports remain limited as terminals in the U.S. Gulf continue to struggle with power outages and hurricane damage as the country heads into its busiest export season. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 wheat harvest jumps by 33% to 33 mln T

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 33 million tonnes in bunker weight with a yield of 4.65 tonnes per hectare, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The ministry said a total of 45.7 million tonnes of grain had been harvested by Sept...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Wheat, corn and soybeans down in Chicago after previous strong gains

CHICAGO, U.S., Sep 17 (Reuters) – Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat fell on Friday as markets consolidated after previous gains and pressured by the advance of the US harvest and limited exports at the Gulf terminals. of Mexico damaged by the hurricane. * The most active soybean futures on the...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Head Lower

Corn is 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are 9 to 11 cents lower and wheat is flat to 5 cents lower. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading at resistance levels and softer spread action so far with little fresh bullish news as harvest expands into the weekend, but we have been able to bounce back from early 7-cent lower trade.
Agriculture Online

Weather favors Corn Belt harvest activity, U.S. Drought Monitor report

While on the dry side, recent weather across much of the country favored summer crop maturation and the beginning of harvest and winter wheat planting, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map and report released Thursday morning. The conditions released today are based on data that is current as...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-IKAR cuts its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 74-75 million tonnes due to lower production in several regions. Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, supplying it to Africa and the Middle East. Its...
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Bom Futuro begins planting new soy crop, expects high yields

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bom Futuro began planting its new soybean crop on Thursday, the agriculture group said, adding that it expects to sow 313,000 hectares with the oilseeds, up 2.36% from last year. Bom Futuro said the start of rainfall in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain...
