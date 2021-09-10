UPDATE 1-U.S. lifts forecasts for corn, soybean harvests

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Sept. 22-28, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Moscow bureau)
Comments / 0