What's Playing in Theaters This Weekend: 09/10/2021

Don’t get me wrong. I love streaming, but for me, there’s just something special about going to the movies. I love getting a drink and some snacks and enjoying a movie with a crowd. Watching The Avengers: Endgame in theaters was freaking awesome not just because the movie was amazing. Enjoying the film with all of us in the theater feeding off each others’ excitement is a such a fun experience. When Sam said, “on your left,” everyone exploded with joy. Disney announced on Friday that the rest of the 2021 Disney movies will hit theaters before they stream on Disney+. It feels like another little piece of normal is returning.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO