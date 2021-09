This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld!" on September 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC NATIONAL-AFFAIRS ANALYST: The Delta variant has very visibly raised the price of stupid, right? And because it's raised the price of stupid, of entrenched stupidity. As the price of stupid has gone up as the cost of stupid and the stupid politics that run along with that, the endurance of the stupidity of the stupid caucus, cost of stupid has risen -- who rode the stupid way of --

POTUS ・ 7 DAYS AGO