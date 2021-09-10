CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Xi, Merkel talk over phone on ties, multilateral cooperation

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-Germany relationship will continue to make new progress, as long as both sides hold on to consolidating and deepening mutual trust, treating each other as equals and focusing on cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

