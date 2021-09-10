At Karachi Cowboys, Aloo Sliders and Other Delectable Snacks Help Make Community Connections

It seems like a new restaurant serving bags of steamed seafood started opening almost monthly in the past year, and a number still have plans to debut in 2021 and beyond. The OG, Hot N’ Juicy Crawfish, now has four locations in Las Vegas and spread to locales such as Orlando, California, Arizona, and Washington, D.C., serving its bags of steamed seafood, sausage, corn, potatoes, and Cajun seasonings meant to share and sold by the pound. Now seafood boils seem to permeate Las Vegas, with each offering sauces from bland to spicy that keep the Southern-inspired dish feisty. Diners roll of their sleeves, don a bib, and dig into these bags with their hands for a messy good time. Here, a look at nine places to pick up seafood boils in Las Vegas.

