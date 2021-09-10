Gov. Wolf To Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics At 5 Pennsylvania State Parks

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing a new partnership that will bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to five Pennsylvania state parks. The vaccine clinics are a partnership between DCNR and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to create additional opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine and help slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly above.

WHAT: Gov. Wolf to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Five PA State Parks

WHEN: Friday, September 10, 2021

TIME: 1 p.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.