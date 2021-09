A top Sanford Health official says the system is in crisis as COVID-19 and non-COVID patients fill its wards. "We do believe that here in Fargo, we're probably about two to three weeks away from peaking in terms of COVID cases. But we're already at capacity and have been for a few weeks now due to our overall non-COVID census being very high,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, vice president and chief medical officer at Sanford Health in Fargo.

5 DAYS AGO