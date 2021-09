You show me the path of life. In your presence there is fullness of joy. - Psalm 16:11 (NRSV) Psalm 119:25-32 I visit Oregon’s beautiful Cascade Mountains whenever I can. The many well-marked walking paths lead to a variety of wonderful sights. But two pieces of advice are given to all hikers: don’t stray off the main path, and don’t hike alone. Ignoring either piece of advice can be very dangerous and sometimes fatal. While many things along the way look inviting, it is easy to get lost in the woods. If you’re alone and lost, no one may come looking for you until it is too late. Unfortunately, each year some people ignore these warnings and then pay a heavy price for it.

