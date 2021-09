On "Trip at Knight" Ohio rapper and producer Trippie Redd sticks to what he does best, for better or worse. "Trip at Knight" can be best described as a 'trap metal' album that utilizes video gamelike synth beats, catchy hooks and well-used features to entrance listeners into his vision of rage music. This can best be heard on the appropriately named "Miss the Rage." The synth-pop beat practically screams into the soul of listeners while the intoxicating hook "I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap" is rapped on repeat.

