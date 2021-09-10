CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next child tax credit payment is five days away: Here's the latest on the remaining schedule

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third child tax credit check comes next Wednesday, but there are only three payments in 2021 left after September's check. And there's no guarantee that the monthly payments will be extended. For now, parents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month from July to December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.

Guest
8d ago

What about the people who don't have kids but seriously need the help?! My wife and I are in a serious financial deficit, that we might be homeless by the end of next week. WE ( those of us who don't have kids) need the help just as much as the people who do.

Tiese Bennett
7d ago

right..you have to work to get a tax refund 🙄...it's not like you're not working for it 😒just receiving it in monthly payments, early....I don't understand why some people keeps saying it's free money 🙄

Victor Colon
8d ago

every time they get child tax credit why the people with disabilities work and not get help is not right at all we work I work less 20 hour is not right

