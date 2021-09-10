The next child tax credit payment is five days away: Here's the latest on the remaining schedule

On Sept. 15, the IRS sent out the third advance monthly payment for the 2021 child tax credit. Millions of households are seeing an immediate benefit to getting cash early this year -- up to $300 per month per kid -- but some families have chosen to opt out. Even though three checks have already been disbursed, you still have time to stop the October, November and December payments. To clarify, you won't be turning down the credit if you opt out -- you'll just be postponing the remaining portion until after you file your taxes next spring.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO