The next child tax credit payment is five days away: Here's the latest on the remaining schedule
The third child tax credit check comes next Wednesday, but there are only three payments in 2021 left after September's check. And there's no guarantee that the monthly payments will be extended. For now, parents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month from July to December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.www.cnet.com
