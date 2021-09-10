Yoga class provides health benefits for seniors

Air Force veteran Jim McDermott leads a group of area seniors with yoga positions. Submitted

HUNTSVILLE — An Air Force veteran and certified yoga instructor is using his passion to teach a group of older Huntsville residents.

Yoga for Seniors is proving to be beneficial for senior citizens especially as it relates to their overall quality of life,” said Liesa Hackett, a board member with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas. “These benefits are the result of performing age-appropriate functional movements encompassing all the typical activities and challenges of senior daily living.”

Jim McDermott inquired about having Yoga for Seniors at the HEARTS Museum, which began in February with four regular participants. The word spread throughout the community, and the group now has a class of at least 26 each session.

The class is held bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter — next door to the veteran’s museum.

“I would recommend and encourage any senior citizen to come and join the class to improve their balance, flexibility, as well as overall health. I will definitely continue because it has helped me tremendously,” class participant Polly Robinson Pittman said.

One of the class participants told the instructor that her doctor was so impressed with her progress, which is a direct result of her participating in the yoga class, that he is going to prescribe our yoga class to at least two other patients. Another told McDermott that for the first time, he can cut his toenails. He hadn’t seen them in years.

“This yoga is certainly not unproductive playtime, it’s improving the lives of the seniors participating,” Hackett added.

For more information about joining the yoga classes, contact Hackett via email at ladyvetliesa@gmail.com.