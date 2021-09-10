Miami Trace graduate leads Kabul evacuation
As province after province fell like dominoes to the Afghan Taliban throughout early August 2021, including the capital city Kabul along with the abdication of the presidency by Ashraf Ghani, the Hamid Karzi International Airport just outside of Kabul overnight became the single beacon of American presence in Afghanistan. Guarding its perimeter were just a few thousand American and Allied troops remaining in the country.www.recordherald.com
Comments / 0