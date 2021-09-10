CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat closes St. Louis Park synagogue as Sabbath begins

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A threat of physical violence has caused a synagogue in a Minneapolis suburb to cancel preschool and shift Sabbath services online Friday.

Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park was informed that the Anti-Defamation League regional office in Chicago received the threat on its website that specifically targeted a Beth El Synagogue and that St. Louis Park was also referenced.

All Beth El facilities in the region were notified and officials said there were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. No other details of the threat were provided.

Beth El managing director Matt Walzer says the decision to close the synagogue as the Jewish Sabbath begins Friday and in the midst of High Holy Days was made “out of an abundance of caution,” the Star Tribune reported.

Walzer said synagogue representatives have been in close contact with local and federal law enforcement. They are actively investigating in collaboration with the ADL in Chicago and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, he said.

