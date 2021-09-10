CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 10, 2021

By Ryan Cronk
kingcityrustler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLEDAD — Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley has created a new monthly program for active seniors, age 60-plus, called SOCOS SOCIAL (SOuth COunty Seniors SOCIAL). The program kicks off in Soledad on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Soledad Community Center, where seniors can enjoy a fresh meal and live music while receiving information on local senior resources. Advanced registration is encouraged by calling 831-223-5250 to register, or visit the community center at 560 Walker Drive to register in person. Registration deadline is Saturday, Sept. 11.

kingcityrustler.com

