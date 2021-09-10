CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Officials: 2 children killed on Interstate 89

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two children have died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 89, New Hampshire police and school officials said Friday.

“Today there was a fatal accident on 89 that involved one of our Bow families,” Bow District Superintendent Dean Cascadden said in message to the community.

One child was in the 11th grade and the other was in first grade, he said.

The district canceled after-school activities and planned to open a football field “as a place for the town to gather, process this event and mourn,” Cascadden said.

State police said the children were passengers in southbound sport-utility vehicle that was driven by a 44-year-old man. It drifted from the right lane into the breakdown lane, crashing into the rear of a disabled tractor-trailer. The driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The southbound side of the highway was closed for five hours between exits 1 and 2, and vehicles were detoured.

Comments / 0

 

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

