CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Guilty’ Film Review: Jake Gyllenhaal’s One-Man Show Is a Hell of a Ride

By Steve Pond
TheWrap
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal has given his share of searing performances in films that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, “End of Watch,” “Enemy,” Nightcrawlers,” “Demolition” and “Stronger” among them. But none of them were as completely the Jake Gyllenhaal Show as “The Guilty,” director Antoine Fuqua’s revved-up but tightly-wound adaptation of the 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, which premiered at TIFF on Friday.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Guilty: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is teaming up with the one and only Jake Gyllenhaal for a brand new thriller that hopes to leave you on the edge of your seat, and it's coming straight to Netflix. The film in question is called The Guilty, and it stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator that seems to be experiencing a pretty normal morning — until he gets a call from a woman who is actively being abducted.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Nic Pizzolatto
The Guardian

Jake Gyllenhaal

This handsome family adventure about a girl and a horse will be a long ride for some. Spirit Untamed review – family animation is tamer than a sedated bunny. This sequel to the 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron may please very young children, but it is a much lesser beast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Tiff#Lapd
flickeringmyth.com

Jake Gyllenhaal commands the screen in first trailer for The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua re-team for The Guilty, and the first trailer teases the high-concept premise coming to Netflix this fall. Set in one location, we see Gyllenhaal leading the film as a 911 operator attempting to save a life. The official synopsis reads, “a troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.”
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Becomes a 911 Operator In Netflix's 'The Guilty' Remake

Netflix has released a new trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal‘s 911 operator thriller The Guilty in anticipation of its October debut. A remake of a Danish film of the same name from 2018, The Guilty follows Gyllenhaal’s character of 911 dispatcher Joe Baylor over the course of a single day. The new trailer starts off by showing a series of irrelevant or prank calls made to the dispatch center, making for what would seem to be a slow day at the office. Things take a sudden and dire turn however when a woman in grave danger calls in, forcing Baylor to use every resource he can in order to save her. Netflix’s synopsis also teases a surprise twist to the plot, writing that “nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
film-book.com

THE GUILTY (2021) Movie Trailer: 911 Operator Jake Gyllenhaal Tries to Save A Kidnapped Woman in Antoine Fuqua’s Film

Antoine Fuqua‘s The Guilty (2021) movie trailer has been released by Netflix. The Guilty trailer stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Burr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson, David Castañeda, and Christina Vidal. Crew. Nic Pizzolatto wrote the screenplay for The Guilty. Marcelo...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

How Did Jake Gyllenhaal Work with 'The Guilty' Director Antione Fuqua After Testing Covid Positive?

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about filming for "The Guilty" under director Antione Fuqua who was isolated from the crew throughout the film's production. The "Brokeback Mountain" star returns to the movie scene with his leading role in Fuqua's recent project, which was heavily affected by the ongoing pandemic as the filmmaker himself was suffering from the Coronavirus.
MOVIES
Amomama

Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Sharp in All-White Suit While Supporting Sister Maggie at Venice Film Festival

“Nocturnal Animals” star Jake Gyllenhaal stole the show at Venice Film Festival with his all-white outfit as he supported sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. Having outstanding acting skills is mandatory when you are a Hollywood actor, but it never hurts to be good-looking, too. Jake Gyllenhaal has both qualities. Thus, he is one of the most coveted actors in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Intense Performance Will Keep You Riveted To Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty

Cinematic experiences are amazing at what they can do, especially when the scope of the film in question is limited in an inventive fashion. Director Antoine Fuqua’s Netflix original The Guilty is one such film that audiences will finding themselves discussing, partially because Fuqua slickly directs the American adaptation of the 2018 Danish original, written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. But what really holds this film together is the intense performance from Jake Gyllenhaal that completely riveted me throughout this single-location thriller.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy