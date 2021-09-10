CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at City Springs

By Sally Henry Fuller
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer saw in-person performances return to the Byers Theatre, and this weekend, the hills are alive with a musical theatre classic. City Springs Theatre Company, “Atlanta’s home for professional musical theatre,” kicks off its 2021-22 PNC Bank Season with “The Sound of Music,” directed by Tony Award® winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway: Oklahoma!, upcoming The Music Man revival) in the Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center playing September 10-19, 2021.

