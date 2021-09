Mattel and Milestone are getting ready to launch Hot Wheels Unleashed at the end of the month and they recently outlined some of the content that fans will be able to enjoy post-launch. First, there’s Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 1 which will actually be available at launch with 10 additional vehicles from big brands including Barbie, DC Comics, Street Fighter, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as well as 3 customization packs and 3 track builder modules. A Batman DLC expansion will also be included. We also know that there will be two more Hot Wheels Passes, but details on them will be revealed at a later time on the official website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO