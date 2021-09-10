Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Official With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB RAM

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSamsung has just unveiled a new 5G midrange smartphone, the Galaxy Wide 5. The device is exclusive to SK Telecom subscribers in South Korea. It could arrive as the Galaxy F42 5G in other markets as the two devices share the same model number (SM-E426), a Bluetooth certification revealed in June. The device also shares the majority of the specs with the Galaxy A22 5G.

