Brandy Schools Cam’ron & Takes His Money In Hilarious Instagram Clip

Britney Spears has disabled her Instagram account, where she has shared personal updates amid the ongoing fight over her conservatorship. A source confirmed to Vulture that Spears made the move herself and was not suspended. “Her father had nothing whatsoever to do with this,” the source said. “It was her decision, and she is simply taking a break as she said she would.” The deactivation came just after a post on Monday in which Spears seemed to reference her father Jamie’s recent petition to end her conservatorship — a move that is far from final and now awaits a ruling from a judge. “I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!” Spears reportedly wrote in the deleted post, per Variety. About a month before, Spears had written in an Instagram post that she was “gonna post a little less from now on,” citing alleged “horrible and mean lies about me” in recent coverage.

