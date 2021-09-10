CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Schools Cam’ron & Takes His Money In Hilarious Instagram Clip

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam’ron and Brandy have been spending plenty of time together for the filming of the upcoming ABC series Queens. The two musicians have been using their time in-between takes to further their acting skills, filming funny skits for Instagram. The duo’s latest video, posted to Cam’ron’s Instagram, shows them playing...

Cam’ron Calls Out Unnamed Rappers: "I’m Going To Expose You Bad"

Cam’ron called out several unnamed former associates on Instagram, Friday, threatening to expose them if they continue lying about him in interviews. Cam mentioned having old iPhones with dirt on his fellow rappers locked in a safe. “Anybody I used to work with or was cool with, if I helped...
Complex

Watch Cam’ron and Brandy in Hilarious Dice Game Skit

Cam’ron has been tapping into his comedic side lately, posting skits to social media with Brandy and Eve in between takes of the upcoming ABC show Queens. Now, the New York rapper has re-teamed with Brandy for another keeping the jokes rolling after posting another video with Brandy. The clip...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares "Donda Chant" Visual On Instagram

Kanye West's DONDA is one of the most ambitious projects he has released in quite some time, and when it came out just three weeks ago, fans almost couldn't believe their eyes. After three listening parties and not a single official release in sight, fans were starting to get worried that the album would never show up. However, on a fateful Sunday morning, Kanye blessed us and after three weeks, there is no doubt that this is one of the best projects of the year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Appears To Deny Having A Son In New Twitter Fan Q&A

Fans of Bow Wow have nearly always known him to be the father of Shai, his 10-year-old daughter, but it wasn’t long ago that the rapper revealed he has another child, a son named Stone. From the looks of things, the 34-year-old is now doubling down on claiming the young...
Vulture

Britney Spears Is ‘Taking a Break’ From Instagram

Britney Spears has disabled her Instagram account, where she has shared personal updates amid the ongoing fight over her conservatorship. A source confirmed to Vulture that Spears made the move herself and was not suspended. “Her father had nothing whatsoever to do with this,” the source said. “It was her decision, and she is simply taking a break as she said she would.” The deactivation came just after a post on Monday in which Spears seemed to reference her father Jamie’s recent petition to end her conservatorship — a move that is far from final and now awaits a ruling from a judge. “I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!” Spears reportedly wrote in the deleted post, per Variety. About a month before, Spears had written in an Instagram post that she was “gonna post a little less from now on,” citing alleged “horrible and mean lies about me” in recent coverage.
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled Threats

Lil Baby has never shied away from stunting for the 'Gram but unfortunately, it backfired on him the other day. The rapper was showing off what seemed to be an incredibly rare Patek Phillipe that he dropped $400K on. A jewelry page exposed the watch as being fake. Baby expressed his appreciation for the knowledge before putting his jeweler on blast. "@patekphillipe see this why I need to be on the list!!! After market jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn't be doing," Baby wrote on his IG story, along with a demon emoji.
hotnewhiphop.com

Benny The Butcher Explains Not Being Featured On "Certified Lover Boy" Or "Donda"

Fans have been awaiting news about Benny The Butcher and Drake's collaboration since February 2020, and while the Griselda icon has insisted that it's in the clip, we have yet to see the song materialize. Benny has been teasing what is expected to be the two massive talents blending their bars on wax, but each New Music Friday arrives without the anticipated track.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted In Harlem For A Late Night Date

After a busy week at the Met Gala and prepping for the upcoming release of her third Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted having a late night on the town earlier this weekend. Around 3 AM the musicians made their way to El Puerto Seafood &...
blackchronicle.com

Cam’ron To Have Recurring Role On ABC’s Series ‘Queens’ | Celebrities

Cam’ron is slated to appear in the upcoming ABC drama series Queens, with Brandy and Eve. The Diplomats rapper will star as himself in the show that follows women rappers in their 40s attempting to become stars once again. According to Shadow And Act, Cam will star as a former collaborator of the group, who was romantically involved with Xplicit, who is portrayed by Brandy.
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Stuns In A Pink Dress With Thigh-High Split On VMAs Red Carpet — See Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has stepped out at the 2021 Video Music Awards in a baby pink dress, which featured a high slit. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 24, looked ultra glam when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pastel pink dress. The world renowned gymnast stunned in the one-strap, fitted gown, which featured a high slit. “I’m more nervous than when I’m competing,” Simone revealed on the red carpet. “I’m out of my element.”
