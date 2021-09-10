Nike Dunk High "Midnight Navy" Release Date Revealed: Photos
Over these past few months, the Nike Dunk Low and Dunk High have been getting plenty of shine out on the sneaker markets. There is good reason for this as the Nike Dunk series has shown itself to be a resurging silhouette amongst sneakerheads and casual consumers. New colorways are dropping at a rapid rate, and many of the Dunk Highs we have seen bear a very obvious college basketball influence. For instance, the next Nike Dunk High to be shown off is this "Midnight Navy" model below, which feels like a "Villanova" shoe.www.hotnewhiphop.com
