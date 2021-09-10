Nike Dunk High "Midnight Navy" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Every few months, Jordan Brand comes out with an official look at all of the colorways they will be releasing in a given season. Back in April, we got the lineup for the summer of 2021, and now, we have received the full scope of releases for the Holiday season of this year. Many of these colorways have been teased by HotNewHipHop although there are plenty of offerings to be found here that have yet to be shown off by any leakers on Instagram. Having said that, it's good to see some surprises.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO