CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Your EDM Premiere: Ian Snow & KYB – Anarchy

By Nick Watts
Your EDM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off the press today as a brand new release for FiXT Noir, a bass music-focused division of the FiXT label, comes ‘Anarchy.’ Produced by Chicago’s Ian Snow in conjunction with Aussie artist KYB, this is the first exclusive single to drop from Snow’s forthcoming EP titled Dissolution. After spending...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: NËU Music’s Newest Discovery Maysev Brings the Syncopated Drums

Listen to about 15 seconds of the forthcoming EP Onward from Maysev, due out on NËU Music this Friday, and you’ll know exactly why this largely unknown artist landed a full EP with the imprint on his very first release. Experimental, syncopated, drums-based sound science bouncing off every wall is likely what one would find if one entered the respective neral studios that banter around in Phace and Misanthrop’s heads. There’s no way they would let this one get away with drums like that and a label like NËU.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren Releasing Their First Collaboration, “Music Means Love Forever,” This Friday

Two of EDM’s biggest artists are finally appearing on a track together later this week, with Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren releasing “Music Means Love Forever.”. The two have remixed each other before, but this is the first time that they are coming together on a track. A perfect fusion of both artist’s styles, the festival anthem features a lively mixture of Steve’s big room electro sound and Armin’s signature progressive trance palette.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Skrillex Throws Down Ripe New ID at Moth Club in London [WATCH]

A new ID from Skrillex has hit Reddit (r/skrillex) following a spontaneous b3b in London. Last week, Skrillex, Four Tet and Jamie XX joined together for a surprise performance at Moth Club in Hackney. The night was undoubtedly filled with intimate moments and quality tunes, featuring three massive talents in the mix for 5+ hours.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Premiere#Ian Snow Kyb#Fixt Noir#Aussie#Snow#Australians
Your EDM

Running Touch Has the Power to Extend Summer With Latest Anthem, ‘Ceilings’

Running Touch has always been an incredible talent on our radar with his effortless feel-good and festival intertwined sound and presence. Today is no exception, we have the privilege to share his latest release, ‘Ceilings’. You can expect emotional and driving vocal melodies leading to a ear-candy symphony of harmony. This track itself has the energy to extend that Western Summer just a little longer. Can’t wait for festivals to return and borders to open so we can catch this guy all Australian Summer long with his touring!
MUSIC
Your EDM

Ten Years Ago Today, Porter Robinson Released His Debut EP, ‘Spitfire,’ on OWSLA

The electronic music scene ten years ago looked a lot different than it does today. Artists weren’t getting their tracks in major motion pictures, AAA video game titles weren’t creating full albums of EDM-inspired tracks, let alone creating bespoke events in-game, nor were there any major fashion brands giving artists sponsorships or ambassadorships. Today, EDM artists are selling out the biggest stadiums in world and tackling new challenges, but it’s nice to look back at when times were simpler.
MUSIC
revolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 17, September 2021:. » Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren – Music means love forever. » D.O.D feat. Carla Monroe – Still Sleepless.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Floats Through the Sky in Affirming New ’24’ Video

Kanye West floats above the clouds and encounters his late mother, the namesake of his 10th studio album Donda, via video footage in his uplifting new “24” visual. The Nick Knight-directed video is a continuation of a theme West showcased during his second album listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he “levitated” in the arena. The new visual sees him ascend from the stadium into the sky, where he peacefully floats through the atmosphere as he and the Sunday Service Choir affirm that “Everything gonna be right,” “God’s not finished,” and “We gonna be OK” on the assuring, church organ-buoyed track. As West serenely moves about through the sun-kissed clouds, video footage of a smiling Donda greets him. The clip follows his previously released video for LP song “Come to Life,” which featured footage from his Chicago album listening event at Soldier Field. Donda, which arrived late last month, earned the biggest first-week debut of the year on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Albums chart and all 27 Donda tracks reached the RS 100 when it arrived, with West’s new songs accounting for half of the Top 10 its debut week.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vega's Anarchy And Unity: melodic rock sharpened with a contemporary edge

Vega’s way with a tune is such that James (keyboards) and Tom (bass) Martin have written material for labelmates Joe Lynn Turner and Danny Vaughn. Joe Elliott gave Vega a nod of approval, adding backing vocals to their cover of Def Leppard’s 10X Bigger Than Love, and like Def Leppard they’ve sharpened their melodic rock with a contemporary edge.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Rekkerd Exclusive: Get Titan EDM Bundle 3 by W.A. Production for FREE!

We’ve teamed up with our friends at W.A. Production to give you the chance to grab a huge collection of sounds totally for free for the next few weeks!. Titan EDM Bundle 3 contains a total of 8 sound packs with 76 construction kits, 277 synth presets for Sylenth1, Spire and Massive, and a large variety of loops and one shots, alongside an audio tutorial course.
SHOPPING
Your EDM

AREA21 drop new song ‘Followers’ & announce release date of debut album

Today AREA21 (Martin Garrix + Maejor) released their new song + video, “Followers,” and announced the release date of their debut album, live onstage, from the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. To an excited crowd, they revealed that their highly anticipated album is set to land on planet earth on November 12th. The album will include earlier releases ‘La La La,’ ‘Pogo,’ ‘Mona Lisa,’ their current single ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’ and the just released track ‘Followers.’
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy