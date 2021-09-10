Inability to capitalize early allows Abbeville to make the big plays
St. Mary's started the football season at home against the 3-A Abbeville Wildcats. The Tigers won the toss of the coin and elected to defer to the second half. The kick was mishandled by the Wildcats and scooped up by #9 Braylon Normand. That set up the Tigers in the Red-Zone on the Wildcat 14-yard line. On third down Adam Parker is sacked but Payne Williams is true to form punching through the 42-yard field goal. The Wildcats have a large gain on their opening possession but ultimately punt to St. Mary's. Parker is in the grasp of the Wildcats when he somehow tosses a pass to Jayden Jackson who gets the ball down to the Abbeville 4.
