Football

Inability to capitalize early allows Abbeville to make the big plays

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Mary’s started the football season at home against the 3-A Abbeville Wildcats. The Tigers won the toss of the coin and elected to defer to the second half. The kick was mishandled by the Wildcats and scooped up by #9 Braylon Normand. That set up the Tigers in the Red-Zone on the Wildcat 14-yard line. On third down Adam Parker is sacked but Payne Williams is true to form punching through the 42-yard field goal. The Wildcats have a large gain on their opening possession but ultimately punt to St. Mary’s. Parker is in the grasp of the Wildcats when he somehow tosses a pass to Jayden Jackson who gets the ball down to the Abbeville 4.

