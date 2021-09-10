Inability to capitalize early allows Abbeville to make the big plays

As if Ida didn’t beat up our state enough…so did football teams from across the south in the opening weekend. In our area, thank you Natchitoches Central Chiefs for bringing home a victory. They defeated Woodlawn of Shreveport. St. Mary’s, Lakeview and Northwestern State all lost their season openers….as did LSU and all the other state schools with the exception of Grambling. Natchitoches Central brings us our first home game by hosting Peabody of Alexandria Thursday while St. Mary’s hosts Buckeye Friday. Lakeview and NSU are starting their seasons with back–to-back road games. And on yeah…our Saints are set to take on Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The game will be in Jacksonville because the City of New Orleans has a lot of recovery work ahead. Some folks take football a lot more serious than JT. Already in the college ranks there are talks of “packing parties” for some coaches. That’s a little too early. Let’s wait until we get into league games and see how things work out.

WINN PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO