CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Needham, MA

Needham Middle Schoolers Reflect On 9/11 Attacks, Honor Lives Lost With Moment Of Silence

By Lisa Gresci
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcluD_0bsHT77M00

NEEDHAM (CBS) — Needham’s Pollard Middle School participated in the National Moment of Silence on Friday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

But first, an announcement for everyone to hear behind the mic.

First, it was 8th grader Brianna Sickmier.

“From all of the devastation, destruction, and sadness that took place on that Tuesday morning, the days deepest lesson lies in the countless tales of everyday citizens, risking their lives in an effort to save others.”

Then, it was 7th grader Mia Moreschi.

“My grandfather Bobby Papetti is a retired Needham firefighter, and I am very proud of everything he has done, as a firefighter for all of us in Needham.”

Together, the students learned about the tragic events that took place 20 years ago, which was well before their time.

“It was one of the biggest terrorist attacks in America, and we can’t just forget that,” said Sickmier.

“It’s really powerful to hear about all the people who went back in and saved a bunch of lives, but it’s also powerful to hear from families who lost people because there’s so many,” said 8th grader Adah Rosen.

The entire school was reading the same book for the month of September called “The Red Bandanna”, which is a true story about firefighter Welles Crowther and the lives he saved.

“Saving other people was his priority because he was a firefighter as well,” Moreschi said.

Throughout the day, each class will highlight the importance of remembering this day in different ways, including addressing why it will forever be a part of our nation’s history.

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Statewide moment of silence to remember lives lost to COVID.

The Alabama Hospital Association is planning a remembrance tomorrow, September 7th, for those who have died with COVID-19. The vigil will take note of the more than 12,000 Alabamians who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also support those who are battling the virus. Organizers are encouraging all Alabamians to participate wherever they are that day. Hospital staff and physicians from across the state are being asked to take part. The impact of the virus is also being felt in the State’s school system, with over 9,000 infections being reported among student, teachers, and school staffers just last week. Most of the hospitalized COVID cases in Alabama are among the unvaccinated, with the State hovering at around 36% of residents fully immunized. Even the notion of masks in school is controversial, with Alabama Chief Health Officer noting that he gets hate mail from parents for mentioning it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Walk of Honor at LCCC honors lives lost on 9/11

NANTICOKE — The wind flapping the flags above, behind and around state Sen. John Yudichak stirred a childhood memory. The flags flew high at the start of the ceremony Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 at the Walk of Honor Memorial on the campus of Luzerne County Community College. Even when the Nanticoke Fire Department lowered one to half staff to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks two decades ago, it fluttered in the wind.
NANTICOKE, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

PIT to hold moments of silence to honor those lost in 9/11

FINDLAY TWP. — When traveling by air this Saturday, Pittsburgh's airport is reminding travelers to honor the memory of those who lost their lives two decades ago. As the Pittsburgh International Airport remembers the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, they will be holding moments of silence at the exact times when each plane crashed. The Airport Authority Fire Department and Allegheny County Police Department will also hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. with the flag at half staff to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KETV.com

Fire chaplain taking steps to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks

For the past few years, Ken Hessel has climbed up and down stadium stairs for the anniversary of 9/11. "It wasn't til I got home, that in a sense the magnitude of it kind of hit me," Hessel said. He climbs the equivalent of 110 stories that were in each...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Needham, MA
Government
City
Needham, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Remembering 9/11: Ceremonies honor lives lost, first responders

Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11th terror attacks, the deadliest terror strike ever on U.S. soil. Around our nation we are taking time to remember all those lives lost that day and in the aftermath, we are honoring the bravery of the first responders who rushed to ground zero, and reflecting on how this day changed America forever.
FESTIVAL
KDVR.com

DIA to honor 9/11 victims with moment of silence

DENVER (KDVR) – A moment of silence, a flag presentation and a bagpiper will honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at Denver International Airport. The procession begins on Level 6 near the South Security Checkpoint on Saturday morning. The TSA security checkpoints will stage the ceremony for passengers and airport employees at 6:46 a.m.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Welles Crowther
St. Albans Messenger

GALLERY: Georgia Middle School honors lives lost during 9/11 attacks with 20th Anniversary Recognition and Memorial Walk

GEORGIA - Students at Georgia Middle School lined the school's .6-mile long walking path with 2,977 American flags, one for each person who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 Recognition and Memorial Walk at GEMS, which began at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, featured stations at various points along the path, showing the names, faces and stories of victims of the attack.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
cbs19news

American flags to honor lives lost on 9/11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of University of Virginia students will be displaying American flags to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 this weekend. Young Americans for Freedom at UVA is working with the Young America's Foundation to organize the local 9/11: Never Forget Project. According...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollard Middle School
Boston Globe

At 9/11 ceremonies, moments of silence, tributes, and tears

The loved ones gathered again in lower Manhattan for moments of silence and the peals of the bells. They paid tribute to those they lost 20 years earlier and listened as Bruce Springsteen sang about memory and loss. In Pennsylvania, hundreds gathered in a clearing where a hijacked plane had...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Ceremonies in Massachusetts honor lives lost on 9/11

BOSTON — Massachusetts paused Saturday to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America. Gov. Charlie Baker presided over a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, where the flag was lowered and the names of the 206 victims of 9/11 with ties to Massachusetts were read.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy