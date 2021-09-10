CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No weapon at River Bluff High School despite fight between students, police say

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is taking to social media in hopes of getting out ahead of a rumor alleging someone had a weapon on a local school campus. The department asked the community, on Friday, to share a statement it had released on the matter which stemmed from an incident at River Bluff High School. Police have since looked into the incident and found claims of a weapon on campus to be false.

