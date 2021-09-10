CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

TCL cans its first foldable phone, delaying the low price Z Flip 3 alternative

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKA9B_0bsHSffe00

TCL has been talking about foldable phones for quite some time now, but it looks like the plan to launch a foldable device before the end of 2021 will not be realized. TCL has revealed that it has canceled the clamshell foldable codenamed the Chicago Project for various reasons. However, the good news is that TCL’s foldable ambitions aren’t dying with the Chicago Project.

TCL revealed that Chicago has been canceled in an interview with CNET. This decision comes even though TCL was able to ship CNET a functioning prototype of the device. TCL originally planned to launch Chicago in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is quickly approaching, but now CNET says it won’t launch its first foldable for another 12 to 18 months.

According to CNET, that first foldable will be a “revamped product,” so it sounds like this is the end of the road for the Chicago Project. So why is TCL canceling its Chicago foldable when it’s already so close to the finish line? There are many reasons, but it sounds like TCL wants to first and foremost allow the foldable market to mature a little more before venturing in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eolk_0bsHSffe00

In fact, speaking to CNET, TCL chief marketing officer Stefan Streit suggested that Chicago’s $800 price point is too close to the $1,000 Samsung is charging for the Z Flip 3, and side-by-side photos show there are several similarities between the two devices. “If somebody can spend $800, he can also spend $1,000,” Streit said. “Probably, he will go for the brand he knows for many years and trusts more,” Streit continued, alluding to the fact that TCL as a brand is a relative newcomer in the smartphone space compared to other companies like Samsung.

There’s also the global parts shortage to thank for this decision, which should come as little surprise since that’s put the squeeze on many different companies. All things considered, it seems that TCL is confident that it can’t succeed in launching a lower-priced foldable right now but that it can in another year or year-and-a-half.

For what it’s worth, the Chicago prototype that CNET received sounds like a pretty capable device, but one that still manages to fall short of its closest competitor. The phone was slated to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED interior display, 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a Sony IMX582 48MP main camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide camera on the back. We’ll let you know when TCL reveals details about the revamped foldable it plans to launch in late 2022 or early 2023, but given that timeline, it’s probably going to be a while before TCL is ready to talk specifics.

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
thelcn.com

Samsung’s $999 foldable phone brings challenge to coming iPhones

Samsung Electronics launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple’s upcoming iPhone release. The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#The Chicago Project#Cnet#Amoled#Snapdragon 765g Soc
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

This Galaxy Z Flip 3 flaw ruins the phone for me

I've had the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for a few weeks now and as the phone has settled in, I've found myself underwhelmed. I guessed that the novelty of a foldable would wear off and the phone's shortcomings would show their true colors in time. I was right. The...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
SamMobile

Samsung’s foldable phones don’t do anything for me, not yet

As the resident phone reviewer at SamMobile, I get to use a crazy number of Galaxy smartphones. From the most low-end stuff to Samsung’s cutting-edge foldables, I’ve tried them all. And since Samsung launches new phones so regularly, I find myself switching to a different device every few weeks. Recently,...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Why Samsung Needs Its Foldable Phones to Succeed

Samsung has retained its number one position in the smartphone market for several years in a row. And for a company that has pioneered innovation in the Android space, the title is well deserved. But unknown to many, the tech giant has been losing its grip on the market. Samsung's...
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

The Foldable Phone Is Finally in Reach

The flip phone is the nostalgic. There's no getting around it. I remember getting my first one in high-school — it was an LG U8110 — losing it while running away from a broken-up house party, and then begging my parents to get me a new one shortly there afterwards. Thankfully they acquiesced after a few weeks. Those are the memories people don't forget.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

TCL 20 R is official with 5G and low price

Today TCL has expanded its 20 family of smartphones even further in the European markets with the TCL 20 R 5G. This device lands in the series with a low price that makes it the cheapest TCL 20 device so far. If you're wondering what it can offer you, let's...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets its first security update

After releasing the September 2021 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung has released it to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well. The company’s latest security update has also been released to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

12 First Things To Do With Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

On one hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be the more appealing device, especially for the Galaxy Note fans who won’t be getting a Note 20 successor. But on the other, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a lot going for it, as you don’t feel like you’re carrying a brick in your pocket. And while the functionality is slightly different between the Flip and Fold, there are still plenty of things to try out after you take the phone out of the box.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Australians can’t stop buying Samsung’s new foldable phones

Samsung has been hard at work bringing foldable smartphones to the mainstream over the past couple of years. The exceptional response it has seen for the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows that more people are finally willing to take a chance on these handsets.
WORLD
Digital Trends

These foldable phones just got unexpected price cuts at Amazon

Foldable smartphones are all the rage right now, but because they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always checking if their prices are reduced in smartphone deals and Samsung Galaxy deals. These mobile devices are becoming more durable and reliable with every release, and now is a good time to invest in a foldable smartphone from the likes of Microsoft and Samsung.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy