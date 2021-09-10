CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

This Sleek Zero-Emissions Foiling Powerboat Can Hit 38 Knots as it ‘Flies’ Over Water

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM1jy_0bsHRxHH00

Edorado likes its boats fast— really fast. It’s only fitting, then, that the fledgling Dutch outfit’s new powerboat can fly over the waves at breakneck speeds, just like an airplane.

The futuristic 27.5-footer, christened the Edorado 8S, pairs retractable hydrofoils with a battery-electric drivetrain that together allow it to glide quickly and silently sans emissions or wake. Think of it as a go-fast boat that’s as tranquil (and sustainable) as a classic sloop.

The 8S is the brainchild of Edorado’s co-founders Giel Groothuis and Godert van Hardenbroek, who spent many years refining the design with the aim of disrupting the powerboat market.

“What is considered innovation in the boating industry just doesn’t cut it anymore in the current reality of the climate crisis,” Groothuis said in a statement. “Our goal with the Edorado 8S is to chart a course for clean powerboating.”

With a beam of 8.2 feet, the svelte speedster features a carbon-fiber hull and weighs 4,300 pounds. It is equipped with two hydrofoils that lift the hull out of water when traveling at speed. Once “flying”, the automatic control system adjusts each wing’s angle up to 100 times per second for added safety and stability. Edorado claims foiling reduces drag by at least 60 percent; as a result, the 8S expends less energy than a traditional planing yacht and thus offers greater range and performance.

Speaking of performance, the vessel is fitted with two 50 kW motors and an 80 kWh battery pack that enables a top speed of 38 knots and a range of 40 nautical miles when traveling at 25 knots. That’s easily enough grunt for most day trips. The 8S also has the ability to fully retract the foils into the hull for docking or low-speed cruising in shallow waters.

As to be expected, the interior of the 8S is also at the bleeding edge. Front and center, the dashboard boasts three 15-inch touchscreens that give you access to important data and a little entertainment if desired. Naturally, the operating system also runs over-the-air software updates to ensure it stays current.

The powerboat offers a good dose of luxury, too. The upscale cockpit sports integrated mood lighting, a Bluetooth sound system and even a built-in picnic set with a wine cooler. To the aft, there’s a sun pad for lounging and a swim platform with a built-in ladder for the requisite dips. Edorado says there is also plenty of storage onboard for water toys and other essentials.

The “Launch Edition” of the Edorado 8S is exclusively available to select buyers, while pre-orders of the standard Edorado 8S model can now be made globally. The zero-emissions powerboat will set you back roughly $414,000 at the current exchange rate (€350,000)–but, hey, just think of the money you’ll save on fuel.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnNlJ_0bsHRxHH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9SwI_0bsHRxHH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMvBZ_0bsHRxHH00

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Hits The Water

Press Release – Incat Crowther is pleased to announce the launch of Sea Change. The Incat Crowther 22 is the world’s first zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric-drive high-speed passenger ferry. Delivered by All American Marine, the project has been spearheaded by the vessel owner SWITCH Maritime and was brought to fruition by a consortium of contributors, including Incat Crowther, Zero Emissions Industries,
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts. The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters. The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Ferries Successfully Completed

ICE Marine Design has completed the construction and successful trials of two zero-emissions ferries; 72-metre Amherst Islander II and the 99-metre Wolfe Islander IV for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, Canada. The vessels recently sailed from the shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Galati to Constanta, for onwards transportation to Canada onboard...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TechRadar

The sleek Vision FK concept only emits water, as Hyundai bets big on hydrogen

Hyundai has announced its "Hydrogen Vision 2040," which aims to bring hydrogen fuel cell technology to the mainstream by 2040. To help illustrate that goal, the automaker showed off a new hydrogen-powered performance car called Vision FK. While most automakers, including Hyundai, are developing new electric vehicles, the Korean automaker...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Toys#Knots#Dutch#8s
Robb Report

Ready to Sail: Virgin Voyages Unveils Its New Cruise Ship, ‘Scarlet Lady’

After initially being scheduled to sail in 2020, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady is finally ready to hit the water. The ship will set off on its maiden voyage from Miami to the Caribbean on October 6, and Robb Report got a sneak peak at all the top-notch amenities on board Richard Branson’s adults-only cruiser while it was docked in New York this week. As might be expected from something under the Virgin label, the 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady–whose name is inspired by an early Virgin Atlantic plane–takes luxury to a cheeky new level, the way only Branson can. This is in part thanks...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

This Minimalist Joshua Tree Vacation Home Sits on 5 Acres of Stunning Desert Land

Joshua Tree, Calif., is in the middle of a white-hot real estate boom, partially driven by its proximity to Los Angeles, but also because of the popularity of vacation rental sites such as Airbnb. Hollywood A-listers and entertainment moguls have been pushing up prices in the artsy high desert community over the last few years and the Covid-19 pandemic has sent even more people to the desert in search of open space. The town has long been known for cool, eccentric modern architecture, and this new build by Urban Architectural Space Group, called El Cemento Uno, is unique. Set on five acres of land...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
James Cliton

Why Do People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows?

Ever see a house with foil on its windows? The shiny silver Foil panes might look a little weird, but there are excellent reasons for it. Putting foil in your windows helps keep your house cooler, darker, and more private. and it's perfect for hot days.
Ars Technica

Self-sustaining solar house on wheels wants to soak up the Sun

The creators of a new “self-sustaining house on wheels” are hoping their strange-looking project will help spark interest in solar vehicles. The vehicle, called the Stella Vita, was made by Eindhoven University of Technology students. Solar Team Eindhoven's 22 members previously created a smaller solar-powered family car called the Stella...
CARS
yankodesign.com

The world’s first solar-powered luxury yacht is actually a floating villa worth $10.5 million!

Do you also think about living in a modern luxury villa that is also a yacht powered by solar panels so you can lead the ultimate sustainable lifestyle of your dreams? Me too, and lucky for us (if being lucky also includes the $5.5 million base model cost) Waterstudio.NL and a Miami-based shipping company called Arkup have designed this insane dreamboat – literally! Called the Arkup 75, this flagship product combines luxury with off-the-grid living.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
executivetraveller.com

Air New Zealand wants zero-emission regional aircraft from 2030

Air New Zealand hopes to replace its regional Bombardier Q300 planes with a 'zero-carbon' aircraft from 2030, with an airline executive saying the shift away from jet fuel to alternative energy needed to happen "sooner rather than later." Captain David Morgan, who in addition to a pair of Boeing 787...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
earth.com

Land birds can fly hundreds of kilometers over open oceans

Migrating land birds are capable of flying nonstop for hundreds or even thousands of kilometers over the open ocean by taking advantage of various atmospheric conditions, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and the University of Konstanz. Flying over the seas...
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Dutch College Students Just Built the World’s First Solar-Powered Camper, and They’re Taking It On the Road

The automotive industry has finally started to embrace battery-powered vehicles—but students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands are already thinking about what comes next. A group of 22 coeds working under the name Solar Team Eindhoven has just unveiled Stella Vita, the world’s first entirely solar-powered camper, according to Ars Technica. The vehicle features a pop-up roof lined with solar panels that the students claim produce enough electricity to travel over 450 miles in a single day. The Stella Vita, which the team calls a self-sustaining “house on wheels,” features a teardrop design that slopes dramatically in the rear. It’s...
HOME & GARDEN
Aviation Week

Wright Electric Tests Motor For Future Zero-Emissions Aircraft

Wright Electric is moving ahead with development of its zero-emission aircraft as it tests a 2-megawatt electric powertrain motor and looks to the next step: integrating it with the inverter it has also been testing this year. The U.S. startup has teamed with UK-based LCC easyJet on the project to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Zero Emission Services Commences Operation

Zero Emission Services (ZES) has commenced with the Alphenaar, the first Dutch inland vessel to use interchangeable energy containers for propulsion. The Alphenaar sails between Alphen aan den Rijn and Moerdijk transporting beer for HEINEKEN, ZES's first end customer. This makes the commissioning of the innovative ZES energy system for...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy