CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

VIDEO: Nation prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Fox5 KVVU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, here is a look back at the events that shook America and changed the course of history. (CNN, Ronald S. Pordy, FDNY, Department of Defense, NYC Media)

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

National Veteran Nonprofit to Host Annual 9/11 Heroes Run to Honor the 20th Anniversary of September 11th Attacks

DOYLESTOWN, PA — This September, one of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host their 14th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series. Throughout September, TMF will be hosting in more than 50 locations in-person and virtually across the country and around the world. The race series will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Wilmington VA marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

It was a morning that instantly changed thousands of lives, with hundreds of thousands more altered in its wake, and pulled the nation into its longest war in history. On Wednesday, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Center hosted a Virtual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor the lives lost in the attack on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001, and the men and women who have served in the 20 years since that day, fighting the War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq.
WILMINGTON, DE
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Remarks at 9/11 20th Anniversary – Pentagon Employee Observance Ceremony (As Prepared)

As Prepared Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks. Thank you to Director Donley and Vice Chairman Hyten for your thoughtful remarks. Thank you all for joining me this morning. We are honored to have Governor and First Lady Northam, Senator Kaine, and Leader Hoyer joining us. And a special welcome to the 9/11 survivors who are with us this morning, as well as their families and friends.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Cnn#Fdny#Department Of Defense#Nyc Media
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
primetimer.com

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy