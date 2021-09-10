CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Star Network: Roland Martin Announces New Black TV Network

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of September 2, journalist Roland Martin, the host of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, announced an over-the-top media (or OTT) network that will broadcast directly to viewers free via the internet and a phone app. The new Black owned network, Black Star Network (curated by Roland S. Martin), will feature new shows and live stream Black news and information focused on news, politics, technology and culture.

