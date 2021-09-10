Black Star Network: Roland Martin Announces New Black TV Network

The rich elite. Heads of a crime family. Pop stars. Buppies in L.A. You name it, Black people are playing it on screen this fall. Since the year began, a number of sitcoms and dramas with Black leads have been announced and are set to air on both network TV and streaming platforms. Grand Crew on NBC, Queens and a reimagining of The Wonder Years on ABC, Lee Daniels’s Our Kind of People on Fox and Black Mafia Family, executive-produced by Tasha Smith on Starz are just a few of them. They join an extensive list of programs from 2021 that have found success in telling unique Black stories, such as Netflix’s The Upshaws, Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer remake on CBS, Run The World on Starz and Them on Amazon Prime. The increase in diverse Black TV content is reminiscent of the Golden Age of the ’90s, when shows led by Black stars were in abundance.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO