Urbana man facing DUI charges accused of having several pounds of pot for sale
URBANA — An Urbana man already facing charges of driving under the influence has been accused of having several pounds of cannabis earlier this summer. On Wednesday, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber arraigned Demaris Miner, 34, on charges of cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of cannabis in connection with about 5.7 pounds of cannabis found in a car in downtown Champaign as police investigated a shooting.www.news-gazette.com
Comments / 0