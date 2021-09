MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins announced a celebration of the life of late former head coach Don Shula to be held on Oct. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The free event is open to the public and will take place the day before the team plays the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the first public ceremony honoring the winningest coach in NFL history since his death in May 2020, and will feature remarks from Shula’s family as well as panels with several Dolphins alumni.

