Two new big game species will soon be targeted by hunters for the first time on the National Elk Refuge: white-tailed deer and pronghorn. The authorization to add annual fall white-tailed deer and pronghorn seasons to the existing bison and elk hunts on the 24,700-acre refuge was published in a final rule that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted to the Federal Register on the last day of August. In its rule the federal agency opened up seven national wildlife refuges previously closed to hunting and angling. The new rule also expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 81 other refuges.

JACKSON, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO