Isn’t God amazing?

By Rick Stanfield
Greensburg Daily News
 9 days ago

Erol Ozan said, “Some beautiful paths cannot be discovered without getting lost.” I given a lot of thought to this statement this morning, and the power of these nine words is tremendous. My family’s story has been one that could reflect Ozan’s statement, almost like a movie script. I paused...

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Greensburg Daily News

Annual shrine walk continues in Oldenburg

OLDENBURG — The Oldenburg Holy Family Church celebrated their Sorrowful Mother Procession following Sunday’s 10 a.m. Mass. Each year on the Sunday closest to the Feast of the Sorrowful Mother, which is celebrated every September 15, the parishioners of the Holy Family Church go on a pilgrimage to the Shrine of the Sorrowful Mother.
OLDENBURG, IN
kbsi23.com

Church surprises its members with a reverse offering

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — “It is such a wonderful thing to be able to show that our churches even giving back, putting that money in our hands to be able to say, we can use this to make a difference,” said Sarah Baltensperger, a member inspired to give back. It’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Chicago Sun-Times

God doesn’t want you to read this

While this column generally focuses on weighty public issues, it sometimes let slip a personal detail like, “I was eating a pork chop the other day...” This invariably inspires a reader to object: “PORK CHOP!?!? I thought you were JEWISH!!!”. This is what I call a “self-reveal.” They’re carrying around...
RELIGION
Greensburg Daily News

A battle plan for facing your giants

Just identifying the giants taunting you isn’t enough. You need a battle plan that will allow you to boldly claim victory over them. This is a plan that you’ll need to follow every day (sometimes for months or years) until you see God move in your situation. The first step...
RELIGION
augustachronicle.com

Father God

God in His being is self-existing. He is not dependent upon His creation. He not only has life, but He is life to His universe and has the source of all life within Himself. “In Him we live and move and have our being.” He is spirit, without form or parts. He has no physical presence except in the revelation of Himself in the person of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Gods Of Debauchery"

Audacious. That's the only word for it. As virtually every band on the planet threw themselves into a lockdown-facilitated and wholly newfound world of unfettered creativity last year, we can be secure in the knowledge that there will be a lot of big records over the coming months. But very few of them will be as audacious, or indeed as good, as "Gods Of Debauchery".
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"God Is Partying"

Two decades have been and gone since ANDREW W.K. first released "Party Hard". A turbocharged, steroidal mega-banger by anyone's standards, it seemed to herald the arrival of a major new talent. The subsequent album, "I Get Wet" was a flat-out joy: brimming with exhilarating variations on the same theme. But still, "Party Hard" was the one, and despite having released plenty of strong records over the years since activating that subcultural glitter-bomb, Andrew W.K. remains tethered securely to one song, released 20 years ago, at least in the ears and eyes of the alternative rock-consuming public. It's hard to imagine the relentlessly buoyant Michigan maverick having an issue with that, of course, but there is something about "God Is Partying" that suggests that he is hitting a long-awaited second winning streak here.
MUSIC
Greensburg Daily News

CHURCH BRIEFS

Cornerstone Baptist Church has several activities for September. The 19th will be a church picnic to make up for missing our Father’s Day cookout because of weather. Please bring a side dish; meat will be provided. Then we will have a second service after we eat. The 26th we will...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Headlines: To err is human

My pal and longtime journalist Norm Voiles, who also happens to live just down the road, recently sent me a compendium of headlines that have actually appeared in various newspapers thither and yon. They were sent to Norm by his friend, Jack. They are just too good not to share with you. I think you’ll find them very amusing.
JOURNALISM
The Independent

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister to politicians who back abortion with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, and warned that they shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion.Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the debate in the U.S. church about whether President Joe Biden and other politicians should be denied Communion because of their stance on abortion. U.S. bishops have agreed to draft a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.Francis declined to give a “yes”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: September 20 - September 27

Every now and then comes a time when we wonder about our situation, and if there are any frustrations, we wonder how long we are supposed to deal with them. It happens a few times a year, more or less intense, and now is the time to establish what it means for you to free yourself from something that does not serve you well anymore. The theme for this week's horoscope? Freedom.
LIFESTYLE
nyjournalofbooks.com

No Gods, No Monsters

“Turnbull’s prose is captivating, poetic without being pretentious, a pleasure to read. . . . A stunning, enthralling novel.”. One evening in October, Laina learns that her estranged brother Lincoln—possibly homeless, possibly addicted to drugs, possibly violent—has been shot and killed by police in Somerville, MA. It’s an electric beginning,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
floodmagazine.com

Sega Bodega Finds Heaven Isn’t Attainable on “Only Seeing God When I Come”

Salvador Navarrete, a.k.a. Sega Bodega, first made a name for himself as the producer for groundbreaking dance acts like Shygirl, Oklou, and Zebra Katz. But last year, with the release of his debut album Salvador, we got a whole new point of view for the London-based artist. Today he’s returned with an intimate single called “Only Seeing God When I Come,” and it’s one of Bodega’s strongest tracks to date.
THEATER & DANCE

